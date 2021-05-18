Canfield Girls Lacrosse earns highest tournament seed in program history

The #3 seed is the highest tournament seed the Cardinals have earned in the six years of the program's existence

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Girls’ Lacrosse Team is set to open tournament play at home on Wednesday against Kent Roosevelt.

Watch the video above to hear the thoughts of Canfield Head Coach Holly Seimetz and Senior Paige Christoff.

The Cardinals are the number three seed in Division II Region 6. It is the highest tournament seed the Cardinals have earned in the six years of the program’s existence.

Canfield enters postseason play with a record of 10-4-1.

Canfield and Kent Roosevelt will meet Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Canfield High School.

Should the Cardinals win, they would advance to face the winner of Hathaway Brown/Akron Archbishop Hoban.