MENTOR, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Mentor 12-2 in girls high school lacrosse action on Friday night.

Senior Gwen Lolakis led the Lady Cards with three goals. Sarah Grohovsky and Ally Wilson netted two goals apiece, Bryanna Corll, Karley Gerst, Emily Wilson, Ashleigh Haas and Jamie Vrable all scored one goal apiece.

Goalie Karley D’Apolito had four saves on the evening for Canfield.

Canfield returns to action on Monday, May 9 against Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.