Canfield girls lacrosse cruises past Hoban on senior night

Ten Cardinals tallied a goal as Canfield earned their fourth win of the season

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls lacrosse team grabbed a big win on senior night, topping Akron Hoban 19-1.

In all, 10 Cardinals scored a goal Friday night in the win.

Ally Wilson led the way with four goals while Bryanna Corll, Elena Martin, Sarah Grohovsky, Emily Wilson, Emma Daprile and Ashleigh Haas each had two goals apiece. Jenna Vrabel, Delaney Pallo and Paige Christoff each scored once.

Canfield goalie Karley D’Apolito had nine saves for the Cardinals who improve to 4-3-1 on the season.