Canfield girls lacrosse completes season sweep of Boardman

Canfield scored 14 times Friday night to give the Cardinals the win over Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls lacrosse team got the best of Boardman Friday night, topping the Spartans 14-2 at Spartan Stadium.

The win gives the Cardinals the season sweep over rival Boardman.

Emily Wilson led the way for Canfield with a season-high four goals on the evening.

Sarah Grohovsky added a hat trick while Bryanna Corll had two. Gwen Lolakis, Elena Martin, Ally Wilson, Paige Christoff and Taylor Stansloski each had a goal.

Boardman’s Priya Shah scored both of the Spartans’ goals on the night.

In net, goalie Karley D’Apolito had five saves while teammate Maddy Hecker added two more.

The Cardinals close the season Tuesday at home against Hathaway Brown.