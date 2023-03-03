BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The 1-seed Canfield girls’ basketball team found themselves in an unfamiliar hole against 2-seed Canal Fulton Northwest after trailing 11-1 after the first quarter, and would not overcome the deficit in a 51-29 loss.

Canfield busted out an 8-0 second quarter run to pull back within 2, before the Indians answered to get the lead back to 11 at the half.

Northwest was led by Lily Bottomley, who scored a game-high 16 points with 10 rebounds while Ashley Cudnik added 10 points.

The Cardinals’ season comes to a close with a 26-2 record and both a conference and district championship.