HUDSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Western Reserve Academy 21-2 Wednesday evening in girls’ high school lacrosse action.

Elena Martin led the Lady Cardinals with a career-high six goals. Gwen Lolakis had a season-high of four goals, while Alley and Emily Wilson each tallied three. Jenna Vrabel and Bryanna Corll added two each while Campbell Klingensmith added a solo tally in the win.

Canfield goalie Karley D’Apolito finished with three saves on five shots on goal.

The Cardinals return to action on Thursday at home against rival Poland.