STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield girls basketball picked up right where it left off last season with a 65-16 win over Struthers Wednesday night at Struthers Fieldhouse.

Canfield was led by Cami Hritz’s game-high 19 points, while Camie Dill added 9 points. Both Jenna Triveri and Carly Fleming would score 8 points in the win.

After only leading 11-10 in the first quarter, Canfield used a 22-2 run to distance themselves from the Wildcats and hold a 33-12 lead at halftime.

The Cardinals would go on to take down Struthers by 49 points to improve to 1-0 on the season.

Despite the loss, Struthers junior Katelyn Kimble scored a team-high 12 points as they fall to 0-1.