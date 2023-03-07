CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of Canfield High School football standouts have committed to continue their career in the college ranks.

Defensive End Hunter Kanotz has committed to John Carroll, while center Jimmy Scharrer is heading to Baldwin Wallace.

Kanotz is a two-year letter winner, and was named Second-Team All-American Conference. He likewise earned First-Team All NEO honors, and was named Honorable Mention All-Ohio.

Scharrer is a three-year letterman for the Cardinals. He was named Second-Team All-NEO.

Both players helped lead Canfield to the Division III state championship last December.