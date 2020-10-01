Canfield flag football coach makes good on bet to dress as Spongebob

Coach Chris DeDonato told the kids he would dress up as the cartoon character if they won their game last Saturday -- and they did

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield flag football coach fulfilled his promise at practice Wednesday night to run as Spongebob Squarepants.

Coach Chris DeDonato told the kids he would dress up as the cartoon character if they won their game last Saturday — and they did.

A viewer sent in the above video from practice.

The team is the Arizona Cardinals, part of the NEO Flag Football League. The boys are 9 to 10 years old.

Coach DeDonato is a junior at Canfield High School. After suffering a concussion last year at football camp, he now coaches the team for the love of the game.

More stories from WKBN.com: