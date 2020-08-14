Canfield finalizes revised football schedule

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s football team has finalized a revised six-game schedule for the fall.
Thanks to the regular season being cut down by the OHSAA, the Cardinals’ long-anticipated, season-opening battle with rival Poland in the “Battle of 224” will not be played in 2020.
Instead, the Cardinals will open the abbreviated campaign at home against the Howland Tigers.
The following is their revised 2020 schedule:
8/27 vs. Howland
9/4 vs. NDCL
9/11 vs. New Philadelphia
9/18 at Dover
9/25 vs. Chaney
10/2 vs. Boardman