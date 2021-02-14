Canfield falls in Baron Cup championship as Cardinals finish historic regular season

The Canfield hockey team broke several school records this season and will continue to the OHSAA tournament

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield hockey team’s regular season ended Sunday as the Cardinals fell in the Baron Cup Championship to Chagrin Falls 6-4 at the Brooklyn Recreation Center.

Brian Woak scored all four goals for Canfield on the afternoon.

Drew Rosteck had two assists with Tyler Christie tallying one.

It has been the best season in program history for Canfield, recording the most wins in team history, finishing the regular season at 17-4-3.

The team broke over a half-dozen school records this season.

The Cardinals will continue their season in the OHSAA tournament when they face Nordonia Saturday at 6 p.m.