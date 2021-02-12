Canfield extends their win streak to 4; Dye scores 25 against Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield extends their win streak to four games after their 56-38 victory at Howland. The Cardinals improve to 9-8 overall and 4-2 in league play.

The Cardinals were led by Trey Dye’s 25 points. Dye made five of seven throws and drained four 3-pointers. Jake Grdic added 11 points for the Cardinals.

Howland (4-13) will travel to Canfield on February 20 for the return game.

The Tigers have now lost 8 consecutive contests since beginning the year at 4-5 after notching wins against Newton Falls, Fitch and Lakeside in a row.

Howland was paced by Jordan Sperling’s 16 points. David Manios also scored 10 points.