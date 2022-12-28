CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls basketball team was powered by a huge first half, taking a 20-point lead into halftime before cruising to a 44-18 win over Western Reserve.

Canfield’s Jenna Triveri led all scorers in the contest with 12 points with teammate Abby Muckelroy finishing with 8 points.

For the Blue Devils, Angelina Cappabianca and Alyvia Hughes both paced Western Reserve with 4 points each.

Western Reserve drops to 6-3 after the loss and had their four-game win streak snapped.

Canfield improves to 8-1 on the season with the win.