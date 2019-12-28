Canfield edges Poland in rivalry game

Sports

Canfield improves to 8-1

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Canfield Cardinals Basketball

Lady Cardinals knocked down 8 foul shots in the 4th quarter

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield made 8 free throws in the 4th quarter as the Lady Cardinals registered a key December road victory over rival-Poland, 40-36. Summer Sammarone led the way for Canfield with 14 points. Grace Mangapora added 7 and Aiden Orlovsky and Alyssa Sill each had 6 points.

Poland was led by Kailyn Brown’s 12 points (6 of which were scored in the 2nd quarter). A pair of juniors – Lizzy Herdman and Ella Harrell – posted 8 points apiece. Next up for the Lady Bulldogs is a visit from Liberty next Saturday.

Canfield (8-1) returns home on Saturday to host Howland.

