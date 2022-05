YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Cardinal Mooney 6-4 in boys high school lacrosse action on Thursday night.

Nicolo Cocca led the way for the Cardinals with three goals in the win. Luke Berry followed with two and Dylan Kemp scored one, capping off the scoring for Canfield.

Joe Zeno led Cardinal Mooney with two goals in the setback. Will Varley and Antonio D’Alisio added one goal apiece for the Cardinals.

Canfield returns to action on Monday May 9 on the road against Southeast.