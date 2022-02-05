HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girls’ basketball team handed Howland its first conference loss of the season, edging the Tigers 52-51 in a back-and-forth matchup on Saturday.

Watch the video above for game highlights.

The Cardinals and Tigers will share the All-American Conference title. The two teams finished conference play at 6-1, with both teams losing a game to each other.

Alyssa Dill paced the Cardinals with 18 points. Howland’s Kylie McCain lead all scorers with 19.

Canfield improves to 14-5 on the season, while Howland drops to 15-6.