CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield nipped Cleveland Benedictine 5-4 Tuesday night in boys’ high school lacrosse action.

Jake Billak, a senior team captain, led the Cardinals with three goals.



Sophomores Nicolo Cocca and Crescenzo Scheetz each added one goal in the victory.

Billak, Cocca and Scotty Tucker also tallied one goal apiece for Canfield.



Freshman goalie Peyton Nottingham had 19 saves.

