CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to grab a win over Cardinal Mooney 60-56 Saturday night.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Canfield led by double-digits in the first quarter but Mooney would rally to cut the deficit to just one at the half.

Cardinal Mooney would gain the lead heading into the fourth quarter but Canfield was able to take a late lead and hold on.

Mick Hergenrother led the way for Mooney with 25 points.

For Canfield, Jake Grdic had a team-high 18 points while Zane Muckleroy had 14 and Harry Slaven added 11.

Mooney’s loss is their second in as many nights, falling to 3-2.

Canfield improves to 4-0 with the win.