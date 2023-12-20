CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield seniors Danny Inglis and Vince Luce both signed their letter of intents on Wednesday morning to move on to the Division level during the early singing period for Division I Football.

Now that it’s offical, Inglis will head to the Big 12 and Iowa State University while Luce will continue his career at Robert Morris University.

Inglis racked up 65 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks and a forced fumble during his senior season. He earned All-Ohio, All-County and All-Conference honors while also being selected to the WKBN Big 22 list.

Luce, who helped pave the way for the 2022 state championship team, earned All-Mahoning County and All-American Conference 1st Team accolades after another playoff season with the Cardinals.