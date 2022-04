TOLEDO, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield baseball team got a shutout win on Saturday by topping St. Edward 5-0.

Canfield pitchers Nate Shaw and Jake Grdic combined to throw a no-hitter in the game.

The two struckout 13 batters in the game.

Shaw had two hits at the plate while Ohio State commit Landon Beidelschies went 4 for 4 on the day.

Fellow future Buckeye AJ Havrilla went 3 for 4 in the win.

The win moves Canfield to 3-1 on the season.