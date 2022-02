CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield girl’s basketball team defeated Warren Harding 53-18 Saturday afternoon in the Division I sectional semifinal.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Alyssa Dill paced the Cardinals with 16.

Warren Harding’s Cami Cobb Davis finished with 11.

Canfield improves to 16-6 and advances to the sectional semifinal on Feb. 17. The Cardinals will face the winner of Madison/Howland.