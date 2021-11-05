Canfield defense too much for Hubbard; Cardinals moving on to round three

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike Crawford scored two touchdowns and the Hubbard offense was held scoreless through three quarters Friday night in a 21-7 Canfield victory.
The Cardinals took a 14-0 lead into halftime following a Broc Lowry touchdown pass and Crawford TD run.
Following a scoreless third quarter, the Eagles got on the board with Nikolas Hendrix converting a long fourth down to connect with Ben Wilcox to close the gap to 14-7 early in the fourth.
A second Crawford touchdown on the night with a minute to go in the game sealed the victory for the Cardinals.
Canfield (11-1) moves on to face Chardon (12-0) who defeated Streetsboro (8-3), 63-7.
Hubbard ends their season with a 10-2 record.
Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.