Canfield defense too much for Hubbard; Cardinals moving on to round three

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mike Crawford scored two touchdowns and the Hubbard offense was held scoreless through three quarters Friday night in a 21-7 Canfield victory.

The Cardinals took a 14-0 lead into halftime following a Broc Lowry touchdown pass and Crawford TD run.

Following a scoreless third quarter, the Eagles got on the board with Nikolas Hendrix converting a long fourth down to connect with Ben Wilcox to close the gap to 14-7 early in the fourth.

A second Crawford touchdown on the night with a minute to go in the game sealed the victory for the Cardinals.

Canfield (11-1) moves on to face Chardon (12-0) who defeated Streetsboro (8-3), 63-7.

Hubbard ends their season with a 10-2 record.