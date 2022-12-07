CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield defense blanketed Ursuline on Wednesday night as the Cardinals girls rolled past the Irish 56-18.

Canfield allowed just four points in the second quarter, outscoring Ursuline by eight in the quarter to take a 20-point lead into the half.

In the second half, the Cards held the Irish to just seven points.

For Canfield, Kate Sahli had a game-high 13 points while Abby Muckleroy had 11.

Alayna Smith had a team-high eight points for Ursuline.

With the win, Canfield improves to 3-0 on the season while Ursuline drops to 2-2.