Canfield cruises past Howland; Cardinals tally win #6

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Howland 41-10 in week nine of the high school football season.

The Cardinals led 21-3 at the half and they outscored the Tigers 20-7 in the second half.

Canfield improves to 6-3 while Howland falls to 4-5.

Canfield travels to Boardman next week while Howland hosts Harding.

