Canfield cruises past Boardman in regular season finale

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Boardman 30-14 in week ten of the high school football season.

Watch the video to see highlights of the battle between the Cardinals and Spartans.

With the win, Canfield ends the regular season with a record of 7-3. Boardman ends the campaign with a record of 3-7.

