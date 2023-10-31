STREETSBORO, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Alliance 3-0 in the Division II girls soccer regional semifinals on Tuesday night at Streetsboro High School.

Maci Toporcer led the way for the Cardinals with a pair of goals in the victory. Hannah Wahib also tallied a goal for Canfield.

With the win, Canfield improves to 21-0-1 overall on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face the winner of Bay Village Bay in the Division II regional final. The game will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Streetsboro High School.