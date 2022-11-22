CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Canfield topped West Branch 54-39 in girls high school basketball action on Tuesday night.

Canfield’s Abby Muckleroy led all scorers with 18 points. Carlie Harmon and Cami Hritz added 8 points apiece in the win for the Cardinals.

West Branch placed two players in double-figures. Chloe Dennison tallied a game-high 15 points. Sophie Gregory added 13 points in the setback.

Canfield is now 1-0 on the season. The Cardinals return to action on Friday on the road at Marlington.

West Branch drops to 0-2 on the campaign. The Warriors are slated to visit Minerva on Wednesday Nov. 30.