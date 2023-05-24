MACEDONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rolled past Holy Name 12-2 in the Division II Softball Regional Semifinals at Nordonia High School.

Gianna Pannunzio tallied three hits and two RBIs in the win for the Cardinals. Hailey Freedy and Faith Morell added two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Marina Koenig also drove in a pair of runs in the victory.

Canfield pitcher Malena Toth (17-0) allowed just three hits with 10 strikeouts.

Holy Name’s season ends with a record of 17-3.

Canfield improves to 22-2-2 overall. The Cardinals advance to face Marlington in the Division II Regional Final on Friday at 5 p.m. at Nordonia High School.