Canfield continues to roll; Cardinals blank Warren Harding

The Cardinals blanked the Raiders 9-0 Thursday night in girls' soccer action

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield blanked Warren Harding 9-0 in girls’ high school soccer action Thursday night.



The Cardinals outshot the Raiders 27-4.



Marisa Scheetz notched a hat-trick in the win for Canfield. Hannah Stein and Alli Malinky tallied two goals apiece. Kailey Charnesky and Chloe Kalina each added a goal.

Canfield assists were provided by: Chloe Kalina (2), Morgan Carey (2) , Angelina Mangie, Kareena Thakar, Hannah Stein, and Camryn Kohout.

Goalkeeper Bayann Jadallah finished the night with two saves in the win for the Cardinals. Warren Harding’s Makayla Diggs piled up 10 saves in the setback.



With the win, Canfield improves to 6-1 overall on the season.





