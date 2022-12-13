CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield rallied past Ursuline 58-50 in boys high school boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

The victory marked the 600th career win for Cardinals’ head coach John Cullen.

Tony Russo led the way for the Cardinals with 21 points on the night.

Terrance Pankey led the Irish with 14 points in the setback.

With the loss, Ursuline drops to 3-1 on the season. The Irish will host Grand River Academy on Saturday.

Canfield improves to 3-1 on the campaign. The Cardinals will return to action on Friday night on the road at Cardinal Mooney.