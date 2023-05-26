MACEDONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield edged Marlington 2-1 in the Division II Regional Final at Nordonia High School on Friday evening.

With the win, the Cardinals claim their first softball regional championship since 2008.

Emma Jackson opened the scoring for the Dukes with a solo home run in the first inning, giving Marlington a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals tied the game at 1-1 on a Sydney Lutz RBI single in the second inning.

Canfield took the lead in the fifth inning when Jenna Triveri doubled. Two errors on the play allowed a run to score, giving the Cardinals a 2-1 advantage.

Canfield improves to 23-2-2 overall on the season.

The Cardinals advance to face the winner of Steubenville/Unioto in the Division II State Semifinal on Thursday, June 1 at 3 p.m. at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.