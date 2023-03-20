CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Last year, Canfield earned the top seed in the Division II Struthers District before being upset in the semifinal round by Niles (4-3).
This season, the Cardinals return a bevy of experienced talent led by a pair of four-year starters – third basemen AJ Havrilla (Marshall commit) and outfielder Ben Slanker (Ohio University commit). Also, Connor Miller (Marietta commit), Jack Davis (Notre Dame College commit), Ethan Prout, Stephen Maszczak, Logan Cayavec and Jameson Beck all are back for their senior seasons. Junior Michael Patellis has started each of his seasons on the varsity level.
“Our expectations are to compete for a league title, play for a district title and then let everything else play out after that,” states coach Gary Knittle. “Our senior leadership is a [real] strength of the team. Our lineup from [batter] 1 to the ninth hitter are all tough outs.”
Havrilla scored 28 runs and had 23 base hits a year ago. Slanker belted three homers while driving in 23 runs. Prout led all returnees with a .349 batting average.
Miller finished last year by striking out 30 opponents in 28 innings of work as he notched 4 wins and accumulated a 1.50 earned run average.
Canfield opens the season on Saturday, March 25 at Salem.
Canfield Cardinals Baseball Preview
2022 Record: 19-8
2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Niles (4-3) in the District Semifinal
Coach: Gary Knittle
Key Returnees
Jameson Beck, Senior
Logan Cayavec, Senior
Jack Davis, Senior
AJ Havrilla, Senior
Stephen Maszczak, Senior
Connor Miller, Senior
Ethan Prout, Senior
Ben Slanker, Senior
Michael Patellis, Junior
2023 Schedule
Mar. 25 – at Salem
Mar. 27 – Harding
Mar. 28 – at Harding
Mar. 31 – at Lakeview
Apr. 4 – Ursuline
Apr. 6 – Champion
Apr. 8 – vs. Oregon Clay (PBR Showcase at Toronto)
Apr. 10 – vs. Whetstone (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)
Apr. 11 – vs. Highland Region (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)
Apr. 12 – vs. Bishop Ireton (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)
Apr. 13 – vs. Maury (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)
Apr. 17 – at Howland
Apr. 18 – Howland
Apr. 22 – at Louisville
Apr. 22 – vs. Firelands (at Louisville)
Apr. 24 – at Boardman
Apr. 25 – Boardman
Apr. 28 – Cardinal Mooney
Apr. 29 – vs. St. Edward (PBR Showcase at Thurman Munson Stadium)
May 1 – Fitch
May 2 – at Fitch
May 4 – at Poland
May 5 – Erie Cathedral Prep (at Cene Park)
May 9 – at Cardinal Mooney (at Cene Park)
May 11 – Struthers
May 12 – Marlington