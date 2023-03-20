CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Last year, Canfield earned the top seed in the Division II Struthers District before being upset in the semifinal round by Niles (4-3).

This season, the Cardinals return a bevy of experienced talent led by a pair of four-year starters – third basemen AJ Havrilla (Marshall commit) and outfielder Ben Slanker (Ohio University commit). Also, Connor Miller (Marietta commit), Jack Davis (Notre Dame College commit), Ethan Prout, Stephen Maszczak, Logan Cayavec and Jameson Beck all are back for their senior seasons. Junior Michael Patellis has started each of his seasons on the varsity level.

“Our expectations are to compete for a league title, play for a district title and then let everything else play out after that,” states coach Gary Knittle. “Our senior leadership is a [real] strength of the team. Our lineup from [batter] 1 to the ninth hitter are all tough outs.”

Havrilla scored 28 runs and had 23 base hits a year ago. Slanker belted three homers while driving in 23 runs. Prout led all returnees with a .349 batting average.

Miller finished last year by striking out 30 opponents in 28 innings of work as he notched 4 wins and accumulated a 1.50 earned run average.

Canfield opens the season on Saturday, March 25 at Salem.

Canfield Cardinals Baseball Preview

2022 Record: 19-8

2022 Post-Season Finish: Lost to Niles (4-3) in the District Semifinal

Coach: Gary Knittle

Key Returnees

Jameson Beck, Senior

Logan Cayavec, Senior

Jack Davis, Senior

AJ Havrilla, Senior

Stephen Maszczak, Senior

Connor Miller, Senior

Ethan Prout, Senior

Ben Slanker, Senior

Michael Patellis, Junior

2023 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Salem

Mar. 27 – Harding

Mar. 28 – at Harding

Mar. 31 – at Lakeview

Apr. 4 – Ursuline

Apr. 6 – Champion

Apr. 8 – vs. Oregon Clay (PBR Showcase at Toronto)

Apr. 10 – vs. Whetstone (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)

Apr. 11 – vs. Highland Region (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)

Apr. 12 – vs. Bishop Ireton (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)

Apr. 13 – vs. Maury (Myrtle Beach, Ripken Experience)

Apr. 17 – at Howland

Apr. 18 – Howland

Apr. 22 – at Louisville

Apr. 22 – vs. Firelands (at Louisville)

Apr. 24 – at Boardman

Apr. 25 – Boardman

Apr. 28 – Cardinal Mooney

Apr. 29 – vs. St. Edward (PBR Showcase at Thurman Munson Stadium)

May 1 – Fitch

May 2 – at Fitch

May 4 – at Poland

May 5 – Erie Cathedral Prep (at Cene Park)

May 9 – at Cardinal Mooney (at Cene Park)

May 11 – Struthers

May 12 – Marlington