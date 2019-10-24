Canfield Cardinals advance to face Marlington in district finals

- Beloit, OHIO (WKBN) – The second-seeded Canfield Cardinals knocked off the third-seeded Salem Quakers Wednesday night 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 to advance in the volleyball Division II District finals. The Cardinals will take on the top-seeded Marlington Dukes Saturday afternoon at West Branch High School.
With the victory, the Cardinals improve to 18-5 on the season, while the Quakers close their season with an equally impressive 19-5 record.
“I think our confidence has grown halfway through the season,” Cardinals head coach Maria Housholder said. “We took a loss that we shouldn’t have taken, and we kind of turned it around and said that we were not going to let that happen anymore. Our confidence was high coming into (tonight), but again with volleyball anything can happen on any given day.”
The Cardinals used a brutal frontcourt to jump out to a 10-5 lead in the first set and closed with a 14-5 run after the Quakers closed the deficit down to 11-8. But the Quakers would battle back in the second set as they jumped out to a 5-0, and 10-5 lead before the Cardinals would storm back to knot the set up at 11-11. From there the Cardinals would close the game with a 14-5 run to capture the set.
“When I took the timeout it was 8-4 I think, they knew most of the points scored were our mistakes,” Householder said about the early deficit the Cardinals faced in the second set. “And that is the one thing we have been working on all season. If they are going to score a point, we need to make them earn it. I think it just ticked my girls off.”
“We were smarter about it,” Quakers head coach Sarah Hamilton said about pushing the ball into the Cardinals backcourt in the second set. “Defensively that first set we just didn’t get the ball anywhere near where we needed to get an attack on the ball. In that second game we realized that they were kicking off and covering our tips because we couldn’t get a setable or hitable ball. So we pushed it deep and capitalized on it a little bit.”
The Quakers showed their mettle in the third game as they battled throughout, holding a 16-15 lead at one point. But again, the Cardinals would close strong as they went on a 10-5 run to win the game and match.
“They’re fighters! They have proved that all season,” Hamilton said of her team. “So many times we have come back and won games from being down. They love the game and they play for each other. At the end of the day we just couldn’t pick up our defense enough to block and to dig their harder hits.”
On the night, Grace Magnapora had 14 kills while Abbie Householder had 8. Jenna DeLisio had 15 assists and Riley Wilkins contributed 15 digs.
The Quakers were led by Ellie Exline in assist with 9 while Jayden Hamilton would tally 7. Kaylee Freeman would provide 21 digs and Jenna McClish would have 15 kills.
“We’ve been scouting them,” Housholder said of the Cardinals next game against Marlington. “We’ve gotten some good looks at them the last couple of weeks. They don’t have a ton of height and I think we need to take advantage of that. And I think we have a lot more weapons that we can use.”
