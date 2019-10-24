Canfield Cardinals advance to face Marlington in district finals

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 94-85 on Wednesday night in the season opener for each team.

Evan Fournier scored 16 points for Orlando, and Markelle Fultz had 12 points and six assists. It was Fultz's first game with the Magic after the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft was acquired in a February trade with Philadelphia.