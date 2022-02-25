CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys relay team recorded two top-15 finishes on Friday at the OHSAA Division II State Swimming Championships.

Watch the video above for race highlights.

Freshman Hayden Price, senior Santiago Hernandez, junior Cameron Burnet and senior Luke Dietz placed 11th in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.12.

The team also finished in 13th in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3:18.58.

In the preliminaries, the Cardinals finished 16th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:30.38) and 13th in the 400 freestyle (3:19.29).