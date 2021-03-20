Canfield boys lacrosse opens season with win over Canton Central Catholic

Four Cardinals scored goals on the day for Canfield in the win

Canfield High School boys lacrosse

Courtesy of Karl Scheetz

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team opened their season with a win Saturday afternoon, topping Canton Central Catholic 6-2.

Andrew DeRosa opened up the scoring for the Cardinals early on in the game.

In all, four Canfield players tallied a goal on the day.

Sophomore Crescenzo Scheetz led the Cardinals with three goals while senior Jake Billak scored one and freshman Scotty Tucker added another.

The Cardinals move to 1-0 on the season and head to Poland to meet the Bulldogs on Tuesday evening.

