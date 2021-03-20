Canfield boys lacrosse opens season with win over Canton Central Catholic

Four Cardinals scored goals on the day for Canfield in the win

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield boys lacrosse team opened their season with a win Saturday afternoon, topping Canton Central Catholic 6-2.

Andrew DeRosa opened up the scoring for the Cardinals early on in the game.

In all, four Canfield players tallied a goal on the day.

Sophomore Crescenzo Scheetz led the Cardinals with three goals while senior Jake Billak scored one and freshman Scotty Tucker added another.

The Cardinals move to 1-0 on the season and head to Poland to meet the Bulldogs on Tuesday evening.