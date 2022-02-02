CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield topped Warren Harding 59-46 Wednesday night in boys high school basketball action in the All-American Conference.

Jake Grdic led the Cardinals with 18 points, while Zane Muckleroy added 14 points in the win.

Warren Harding’s Duncan Moye led all scorers with 23 points. Johnny Taylor added 11 points for the Raiders in the setback.

With the win, Canfield improves to a mark of 8-8 overall on the season. The Cardinals are slated to return to action on Friday night on the road against Boardman.