Canfield boys basketball recent leaders

Joe Bruno became the 1st Cardinal to lead the team in scoring & rebounding since 2015
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A look back at team leaders from recent history in the Canfield basketball program:
Boys Basketball Leaders
Canfield Cardinals
Scoring
2019-20: Joe Bruno, 12.9
2018-19: Kyle Gamble, 13.7
2017-18: Ian McGraw, 12.4
2016-17: Zach Tinkey, 12.0
2015-16: Mason Mangapora, 19.3
2014-15: Mike Yourstowsky, 18.3
2013-14: Jarrett Vrabel, 14.9
2012-13: Andrew Midgley, 11.1
2011-12: Matt Yourstowsky, 13.5
2010-11: Danny Campolito, 15.8
Rebounding
2019-20: Joe Bruno, 4.8
2018-19: Aydin Hanousek, 8.6
2017-18: Aydin Hanousek, 6.2
2016-17: Spencer Woolley, 5.6
2015-16: Sam DiGiacomo, 10.5
2014-15: Mike Yourstowsky, 6.4
2013-14: Jarrett Vrabel, 10.2
2012-13: Jarrett Vrabel, 9.0
2011-12: Kyle Brown, 9.5
2010-11: Jake Ferrier, 4.1
Assists
2019-20: Brayden Beck, 3.4
2018-19: Connor Cragen, 4.0
2017-18: Ben Shapiro, 3.3
2016-17: Brandon McFall, 3.4
2015-16: Julian Vitto, 3.7
2014-15: John French, 5.4
2013-14: Cole Pryjma, 5.3
2012-13: Marco Delorenzo, 3.3
2011-12: Will Yobi, 3.1
2010-11: Ryan Abraham, 2.6
Three-Point Percentage (w/ 35 attempts)
2019-20: Joe Bruno, 32.4%
2018-19: Kyle Gamble, 42.4% (25-59)
2017-18: Ian McGraw, 40.0% (54-135)
2016-17: Jake Cummings, 37.3% (25-67)
2015-16: Mason Mangapora, 46.7% (42-90)
2014-15: Jake Cummings, 44.2% (23-52)
2013-14: Andrew Midgley, 37.2% (32-86)
2012-13: Marco Delorenzo, 35.3% (30-85)
2011-12: Matt Yourstowsky, 40.8% (51-125)
Free Throw Percentage (w/ 49 attempts)
2019-20: Joe Bruno, 66.7%
2018-19: Kyle Gamble, 82.7% (62-75)
2017-18: Ethan Kalina, 77.6% (38-49)
2016-17: Jake Cummings, 80.8% (84-104)
2015-16: Julian Vitto, 75.4% (46-61)
2014-15: Mason Mangapora, 72.2% (70-97)
2012-13: Jarrett Vrabel, 70.9% (56-79)
2011-12: Matt Yourstowsky, 72.4% (55-76)