Canfield boxer grabs another win at National Junior Olympics

LUBBOCK, Texas (WKBN) – Canfield native Zion Hensley won her second match at the National Junior Olympics on Monday, topping Zaydi Canoy-Cabagua by a unanimous decision.

Hensley fought in the 90-pound pee-wee female division.

The fight features quick back-and-forths between the boxers with several punches landed.

Hensley took all three rounds in the bout.

The win comes just two days after Hensley won her first match of the Junior Olympics over Eva Knight in the 90-pound bantam female class, making her 2-0 for the week.

The National Junior Olympics continues through July 17.