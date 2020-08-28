Canfield blanks Howland in home opener

The Cardinals pitched a 23-0 shutout against the Tigers

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – It was a perfect start to the season for the Canfield defense Thursday night. The Cardinals pitched a 23-0 shutout against Howland in the season opener.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from the game!

Canfield started the scoring in the second quarter when sophomore quarterback Broc Lowry connected with Logan Torok on a 56-yard touchdown pass.

Senior kicker Jonathan Schmidt kicked a 22-yard field to give the Cardinals a 10-0 halftime lead.

Canfield improves to 1-0 on the season and will host Notre Dame Cathedral Latin next Friday night.

Howland will look to bounce back in their home opener next week against Chaney.