WATCH: Canfield beats East, moves to 5-3

Canfield scored 21 of their 49 points in the second quarter

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals defeated the Youngstown East Golden Bears Friday night by the score of 49-21.

Canfield scored 21 of their 49 points in the second quarter. The Cardinals led 35-7 at the half.

Canfield (5-3) travels to Howland next week while East (3-5) hosts University School.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.