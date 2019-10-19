WATCH: Canfield beats East, moves to 5-3

Sports

by: WKBN STAFF

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Cardinals defeated the Youngstown East Golden Bears Friday night by the score of 49-21.

Canfield scored 21 of their 49 points in the second quarter. The Cardinals led 35-7 at the half.

Canfield (5-3) travels to Howland next week while East (3-5) hosts University School.

