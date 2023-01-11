HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield girls’ basketball team grabbed its fourth-straight win Wednesday night as it beat Howland 57-48.

Canfield led by 17 points in the first half but watched the lead cut to just 7 at halftime.

But the Tigers would not be able to cut any further into the lead in second half.

Abby Muckleroy led the Cardinals with 16 points while Cami Hritz added 11.

For Howland, Alyssa Massucci had a game-high 26 points, while Gia Hoso and Miya Silvers each had 6.

With the win, Canfield moves to 11-1 while Howland falls to 6-8.