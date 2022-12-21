CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Canfield High School baseball standouts made their college choices official on Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

A signing ceremony was held at Canfield High School on Wednesday morning.

A.J. Havrilla signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his career at Marshall, while Ben Slanker signed with Ohio University.

Over the past two seasons, Havrilla has posted a batting average of .377 with an on-base percentage of .518. In addition, he piled up 42 RBIs and scored 51 runs.

Havrilla was also named to the Perfect Game National Championship All-Tournament Team this past summer.

Over the past two seasons with the Cardinals, Slanker batted .321 with an on-base percentage of .421. He also led Canfield with four home runs and 7 triples.