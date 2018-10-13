Youngstown East hands Canfield first loss, winning 12-7 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. East continues great season with win over Canfield [ + - ] Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Two teams - both undefeated in the AAC Red Conference took the field tonight as Canfield visited Youngstown East.



The game started as a defensive battle with the score 0-0 after the first quarter. The Golden Bears made an impressive stand again the Cardinals as they shut down their offense for four consecutive plays just 10 yards from the goal line.



It was the Golden Bears who struck first blood as Zan Cylar hit DeRon Gilbert for a 39 yard touchdown. The point after was missed, but Youngstown East moved out ahead of Canfield 6-0 with 2:11 left until halftime.



However, East didn't get into the locker room with the lead as Canfield answered back off the arm of Max Dawson with a 31 yard strike to Carter Myers putting the Cardinals ahead 7-6 at the half.



Defense controlled the third quarter as the score remained 7-6 in favor of Canfield.



With just 1:04 left in the fourth quarter, Youngstown East drove down to the Canfield 18 yard line. Zane Cylar connected on an 18 yard touchdown pass to Marcus Finkley putting the Golden Bears on top 12-7 with 51 seconds left in the game. East went for the two point conversion but couldn't convert.



Canfield had one last chance on their final drive taking the ball to the East 45 yard line, but Youngstown East had other plans as Delshawn Petrosky got an interception to seal the victory for East and stop Canfield's unbeaten season.



After the win Youngstown East moves to 6-2 on the year and Canfield is handed their first loss, falling to 7-1 on the season.

