RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield and Chardon remain tied at 7 in the Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna high school.

After a blocked Canfield punt, Chardon started the scoring in the second quarter when junior Andrew Bruce scored on a 35-yard touchdown run.

The Cardinals responded later in the quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Broc Lowry to senior Dom Marzano. At halftime, the game is tied at 7.

The winner will advance to the Division III State Semifinals next Friday night to face the winner of Holy Name (10-2) and Padua Franciscan (8-5). That game will be played at Euclid high school at 7 p.m.