JEFFERSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield 8-10 Little League Baseball Team defeated Lebanon 8-1 Tuesday night.

With the win, Canfield advances to the Winner’s Bracket final of the 2019 Ohio State Tournament on Thursday at 6PM vs. Tuscarawas County.

Logan Patellis, Ryan Weibling and Will Murphy combined on the 2-hitter with 8 strikeouts. Logan Patellis also had a double and single to lead the 8-hit attack, while Will Murphy and Danny Chaplow singled in 2 runs each in the 7 run 1st inning.