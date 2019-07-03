Canfield 10-12 Softball wins District Championship; Advances to state tournament

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The following are results from the Little League Softball District action on Tuesday night at the Fields of Dream in Boardman.

10-12s: Canfield 6, Boardman 1. Canfield wins the district championship and will play District 11 at 10:00 AM on Saturday in Wheelersburg.

8-10s: Howland 6, Boardman 6 after 5.5 innings. Game suspended due to weather with Howland coming to bat in the bottom of the 6th. The game will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, 7/3, at 6:00 PM on Field S-2. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament. The winner will move to the championship game against Canfield approximately 30 minutes after the completion of the first game.