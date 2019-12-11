Canadiens end Jarry’s shutout streak, race past Penguins 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry’s shutout streak is over. Montreal’s Tomas Tatar beat Jarry midway through the second period to spark the Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over Jarry and the Penguins. Jarry’s franchise-record shutout streak of 177 minutes and 15 seconds ended when Tatar scored a power-play goal to tie the game. Joel Armia and Shea Weber beat Jarry twice more before the end of the second to give Canadiens goaltender Carey Price all the support he would need. Price finished with 33 saves as Montreal won for the third time in four games.

