Canadians stun Penguins, take Game 1 in overtime

TORONTO, Ontario (WKBN) – The Montreal Canadians outlasted the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the East Qualifying series 3-2 in overtime.

The Penguins fell behind in the first period when Montreal’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi deflected a shot past Matt Murray to make it 1-0 about nine minutes into the game.

That would be the only goal of the first period.

Montreal doubled their lead with 13:07 left in the second period when Nick Suzuki fired a wrister over Murray’s glove to make it 2-0.

The Penguins would answer just three minutes later when Sidney Crosby banked one off the back of Carey Price and into the net to make it 2-1.

Pittsburgh would tie the game with 7:26 left in the second period as Bryan Rust put home a rebound attempt on the power play to even the score at 2.

Both teams would play a scoreless third period, taking the game to overtime.

In the OT, Jeff Petry found the back of the net to give Montreal the win 3-2 and a 1-0 series lead.

Game 2 of the best-of-five series is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m.