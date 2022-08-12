TORONTO (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched seven shutout innings and won his fifth straight decision, Josh Naylor hit a two-run home run and the surging Cleveland Guardians won their sixth straight, routing the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0.

Cleveland’s José Ramirez hit a three-run home run, his 22nd, and finished with four RBIs as the Guardians roughed up Blue Jays right-hander José Berríos.

Quantrill allowed one hit, walked none and struck out seven.

The AL Central leaders have won each of Quantrill’s last seven starts.

Toronto has lost three straight and six of eight.