CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Campbell High School’s football coach is resigning.

The board of education is expected to announce Mickey Sikora’s resignation at a special meeting on February 11.

“Coach Sikora has performed well and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Superintendent Matthew Bowen said.

The district is going to start looking for a new head varsity football coach right away.